Tuesday, 15 September 2020 – Big booty Nominated Senator, Millicent Omanga, has a younger sister called Anita Omanga.

Anita Omanga is among the plus size ladies who parade their big bodies on social media without fear.

She doesn’t care about opinions of online bullies.

Anita posted some photos slaying in tiny bikinis and a shameless man tried to troll her saying, ‘Work on your belly woman, ina haribu shape.’

However, Anita had no time for the shameless bully.

She continued parading her body to inspire plus size ladies.

Check out these latest photos that she posted.