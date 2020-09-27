Sunday, September 27, 2020 – A 42-year old woman died on Thursday morning after spending the night in a city hotel with her brother-in-law.

The deceased, who was a resident of Kasarani, developed complications while romping with her brother-in-law and was rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

According to a police statement, the woman’s brother-in-law, who is 45 years old, had traveled from Malindi to Nairobi the previous day.

He arrived in Nairobi at around 7:30 pm and met with his sister-in-law.

He then booked a room at Graceland Hotel along Dubois Road where they spent the night.

“The woman developed complications and started coughing and vomiting,” the police statement reads in part.

The matter was reported at Central Police Station under number OB14/24/9/2020.

The body was moved to Kenyatta National Hospital mortuary awaiting an autopsy as investigations into the shocking incident continue.

