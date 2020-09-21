Monday, September 21, 2020 – Manchester City will get their 2020-21 Premier League campaign underway when they visit Wolverhampton Wanderers tonight.

Pep Guardiola will be hoping to start the new season with victorybut faces a difficult opening test against a team that beat them home and away last season. Go here>>>

City hope to pick up from where they left last season recording five successive league victories, scoring 21 goals and conceding just once in the process.

Wolves on the other hand, kicked off the new campaign with a 2-0 away win over Sheffield United.

Possible starting line ups: Go here>>>

Wolves: Patricio; Boly, Coady, Saiss; Traore, Neves, Moutinho, Marcal; Podence, Jimenez, Neto

Man City: Ederson; Walker, Garcia, Ake, Mendy; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling

Prediction: Wolves 1:2 Man City Go here>>>

While Wolves have proven to be Man City’s bogey team, we are backing Pep Guardiola’s charges to bag all the three points with a hard-fought 2-1 victory.

See more tips below and play responsibly.

NO2 (19:00) Lillestrom v Kongsvinger – 1 Go here>>>

TR1 (20:30) Fenerbahce v Hatayspor -1

IR1 (21:00) Shamrock v Waterford -1

DE2 (21:30) Bochum v St. Pauli – GG Go here>>>

BE1 (21:45) Cercle Brugge v St. Truiden -1x

IT1 (21:45) AC Milan v Bologna -1

EPL (22:15) Wolves v Man City –Over 2.5

GOOD LUCK and Go here>>>