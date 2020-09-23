Wednesday, September 23, 2020 – SportPesa CEO Ronald Karauri has revealed that not completing his Engineering Degree at the University of Nairobi is one of his top regrets in life so far.

In an interview with Mc Jessy’s Jessy Junction, Karauri, who is a retired Captain, disclosed that he ‘dropped out’ of UoN to join Kenya Airways (KQ) as a trainee in his quest to actualize his dream of becoming a pilot.

At the same time, Karauri stated that he will never advise anyone to shelve his/her university education for the sake of training as a pilot.

According to Karauri, it’s important to get a degree before joining the aviation industry.

He said:

“The perception of what an Engineer when you join… I think I was disappointed, because we were given zile computer kubwa na kitumbo huko nyuma, so the interest in the course ilianza tu kuisha.”

“And I believe if the KQ opportunity haingekuwa imekuja hiyo Engineering sijui ningepelekaje… so by the time am telling my Dad mimi nataka kufly lakini yeye anasema just do your Degree and we will see what will happen thereafter.

“Then Kenya Airways advertises for pilot Trainees where they say ‘ will we trainee you’

“So you don’t need to do anything, you just had to pass their entry requirement then they pay for everything”

“By the way, anyone coming to me telling me they want to be a pilot, the advice I will give them is; do a degree, finish then fly.”

“Nothing stops you from flying. I regret not having gotten a degree.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST