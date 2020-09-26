Saturday September 26, 2020 – Chief Justice David Maraga turned down 3 goats that he had been gifted by Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala yesterday.

Speaking from Kakamega County, where the CJ was launching a new building housing the Kakamega Law Courts, Malala stated that the goats represented the three arms of the Government.

“We understand that the CJ has every reason to secure his legacy.”

“Kenyans have no problem with that zeal and the CJ’s quest to uphold the rule of law and Constitutionalism.”

“However, the CJ should call a truce with the Executive and Legislature by withdrawing his advisory to President Kenyatta…”

“I want to present to you these three gifts as you go back.”

“This symbolises unity in the three arms of the Government and will motivate you to achieve this legacy.” Malala stated.

However, when Maraga took to the podium, he stated that he could not accept the gifts because the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) code of conduct does not allow him to receive gifts of more than Ksh 20,000.

“First, If I am not wrong, the senator has a case in court,” Maraga stated, leaving the audience in stitches.

“Secondly, under the Judicial code of conduct, I am not allowed to take a gift worth more than Ksh 20,000 and in my estimation, the goats might have cost more than Ksh30,000,” he added.

He then handed over the goats to the Chairperson of the Kakamega Law Courts.

Maraga steered clear of the advisory he issued earlier in the week, indicating that the President should dissolve parliament for failure to legislate on the two-thirds gender rule.

Some of the leaders in attendance included Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, Woman Representative Elsie Muhanda and Lurambi MP, Titus Khamala.

