Wednesday, September 16, 2020 – This headline of a sports article on a local daily has stirred a heated debate on social media.

The article is about a talented Kenyan female hockey player who is raring to go ahead of the start of the new season.

The headline reads ‘Why Adhiambo is itching for the stick once again’

Some Kenyans, more so women, feel the headline has sexual innuendo which is demeaning to the hockey player.

However, some feel there is nothing wrong with the headline claiming that those who have issues with it are perverted.

