Friday September 18, 2020 – In a rare turn of events, Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has praised President Uhuru Kenyatta, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and the BBI process over the passage of the Counties Revenue Sharing formula in the Senate.

In a statement that has triggered speculation about his next move, Kuria termed the new formula as a big win for the one man one shilling campaign that has been largely pushed by Mt. Kenya politicians.

The MP appeared to break off from the Tanga Tanga camp which did not acknowledge President Kenyatta’s offer to increase county allocation by Sh50 billion cushioning all Counties against losing their revenue share in the new formula.

“By offering a transitional relief of Ksh 54 Billion CONDITIONAL GRANT, President Uhuru Kenyatta has made it possible to not only break the stalemate but also ensure that no county receives an allocation less than what they received in the Financial Year 2019/2020.”

“Further the extra Ksh 54 Billion is not a Harambee donation to Counties- It is a conditional grant which will be ring fenced for health, water and roads and not left to the whims of Counties.”

“Whereas the Formula as passed ensures fairness in PRINCIPLE, the Ksh 54 Billion ensures that the fairness works in PRACTICE.”

“Thank you Mr. President Sir!” the outspoken MP’ statement read in part.

The Tanga Tanga MPs responded by praising Deputy President William Ruto for his earlier call for a win-win formula.

The Kenyan DAILY POST