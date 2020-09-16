Wednesday September 16, 2020 – A section of Kiambu County MCAs are now accusing Kiambu County Governor, James Nyoro, of stealing money meant for fighting Coronavirus in the populous County.

Addressing the press on Wednesday, Ndenderu MCA, Solomon Kinuthia, who chairs the Health Committee that is investigating alleged misappropriation of Covid-19 related funds, said his colleagues are concerned about Nyoro’s deliberate efforts to frustrate their oversight role to cover up for possible mismanagement of funds.

Kinuthia claimed that Nyoro, who has also fallen out with a section of MPs led by Woman Rep Gathoni wa Muchomba and Thika’s Patrick Wainaina wa Jungle, does not want to be questioned over expenditure and is instead exhibiting arrogance when challenged to exercise accountability.

The MCA said that the Health team had raised questions over Coronavirus funds and also demanded to know why the Executive needs additional money through a Supplementary Budget, but no response was given.

“Events of Friday’s meeting were a culmination of many things that have happened.”

“Nyoro claimed we are asking questions out of jealousy because his officers are developing private properties.”

“We are demanding answers regarding public funds,” said Kinuthia.

Kinuthia played a critical role in Governor Waititu’s ouster last year and if Nyoro continues to steal, he will soon be impeached.

