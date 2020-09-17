Thursday September 17, 2020 – The Senate has made a tremendous breakthrough over the controversial revenue sharing formula.

Speaking today, Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka announced that the 12-member Senate mediation committee that was selected to find a common ground in the county revenue sharing formula impasse, had finally reached a consensus.

The formula will now move on to the Senate plenary in the afternoon for debate and possible adoption.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, a member of the committee, was one of the first to laud his colleagues for the achievement.

“We, the undersigned Members of the Committee established to consider the matter of the Third Basis for allocating among the counties, the share of national revenue, do hereby append our signatures to adopt the Report,” reads an excerpt from the resolution.

Following the announcement, the Senate Business Committee (SBC) initiated the publication of a supplementary order paper for the special sitting to take into account the committee’s report.

The committee is expected to articulate how the Ksh366.5 billion will be shared out in the next financial year.

If adopted, the curtains will finally fall on the longest running issue in the Senate, that had threatened to split the House.

The third generation formula has been at the heart of all Senate debates since July 2020, leaving the 47 Counties crippled due to lack of funding.

The Kenyan DAILY POST