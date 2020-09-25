Friday, 25 September 2020 – Judy Anyango is a sex peddler who survives in the city warming beds of sex buyers in lodgings and hotel rooms.

The big booty lady from the lake-side city, is a full-time sex peddler and apart from hopping from one lodging to another satisfying the needs of sex starved men, she also hawks private photos and videos online.

The notorious sex peddler posted steamy photos spreading her legs wide open and asked men which position they enjoy best.

See madness.





The Kenyan DAILY POST