Simon Kabu runs Bonfire Adeventures, one of the most successful Tours and Travel Company in the country.

The company has over 100 staff and more than 10 offices but for Mr Kabu, his journey to wealth had a lot of challenges.

The flashy CEO, who bought his wife a Range Rover worth Ksh 20 million sometime back during her birthday, once worked as a tout.

Back then, ladies couldn’t get close to him because he was as broke as a church mouse but after getting money, slay queens flock to his DM in their thousands, something that his wife, Sarah Kabu, confirmed and threatened to post screenshots of the mannerless slay queens who want to wreck her marriage.

Here are photos of the flashy CEO when he was working as a tout.





