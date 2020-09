Saturday, September 19, 2020 – This photo of a lady who tried bleaching but it backfired badly is going viral on social media.

We live in a world where Hollywood sets beauty standards forcing young women to do crazy stuff to attain a fair tone.

However, some use cheap bleaching agents which are known to have serious side effects.

See the contrast between her face and her hands – especially the back of her hand!

Ladies, please stop this madness!

The Kenyan DAILY POST