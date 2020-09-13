Sunday, 13 September 2020 – A curvy Tanzanian lady, who was spotted in CCTV footage entering Omwenga’s house in Kilimani before he was shot dead, has told detectives that they were in a relationship.

The lady, who is identified as Zamzam Birk, planned to spend the night at Kevin’s house but their planned date and night of sex ended in tragedy after he was shot dead.

The lady told detectives investigating the murder case that on the fateful night, Kevin and his brother picked her from Ngara for a sleepover.

She further told detectives that while they were in the living room at Omwenga’s house, she saw Obure’s bodyguard, Robert Ouko, leaving Omwenga’s bedroom looking confused.

However, she was not privy to the details of what they were discussing in the bedroom after excusing themselves.

Ouko and his boss, Chris Obure, are the main suspects in the murder of Omwenga.

It’s alleged that Obure and Omwenga had sealed a deal worth Ksh 100 million but Obure failed to give him his cut of Ksh 60 million as agreed.

Instead of giving Omwenga his money in cash, he bought him two top of the range vehicles, a Porsche and a Range Rover, and paid for him full year rent at Galana Suites in Kilimani, where he met his death.

The Kenyan DAILY POST