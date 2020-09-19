Saturday September 19, 2020 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has dismissed claims that a meeting held at Thika Greens on Friday was to discuss President Uhuru Kenyatta’s succession.

According to the lawmaker, leaders discussed matters to do with Counties after more money was allocated to the devolved units on Thursday.

“Yesterday we kicked off a series of meetings as MPs and leaders from Mt Kenya region to discuss the repositioning of our core Counties with the additional resources that will ultimately come with the new formula,” Kuria said

He denied reports that the leaders present talked about politics saying:

“Sadly, when Mt Kenya meets, it is followed by suspicion, misinformation, innuendo and propaganda.”

“There was no politics- absolutely any- at Thika Greens yesterday, let alone succession politics.”

Kuria’s sentiments were also echoed by Nyeri Town MP, Ngunjiri Wambugu, who dispelled rumours of political talk during the meeting.

“I was present at this meeting.”

“We did not discuss anything to do with the 2022 Presidency.”

“In fact we didn’t discuss 2022 elections at all,” Wambugu said.

