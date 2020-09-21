Monday, September 21, 2020 – Luo youth seem to be tired with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga’s political antics going by what they did to him on Sunday.

In a video clip that has since gone viral, a section of Luo youth rebuked Raila Odinga for criticizing the donations made by Deputy President William Ruto.

According to the group dubbed Nyanza Youth Movement for Ruto 2022, Odinga is selfish with his resources yet he is the first to castigate the DP when he donates anything to the youth.

The group expressed their displeasure with Raila claiming that they have supported him for years during elections yet there is nothing to see for their support.

The youth praised Ruto for his donations saying he is helping them especially during these difficult times of the Covid19 pandemic.

“Whatever tools the DP has been donating to the youth are what these young people use to get income yet some people have been going around criticizing him.”

“This is an indication that they are not in touch with the needs of a common man,” one of them said.

Here is the video of Luo youths condemning Raila Odinga.

Luo revolution:

Keep your money, we want Dr Ruto's wheelbarrows. pic.twitter.com/rduMT4qRea — Brian Khaniri (@BKhaniri) September 21, 2020

