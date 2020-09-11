Friday September 11, 2020 – Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, has addressed his recent remarks that prompted a response from President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking in Eldoret town when he led pro-Ruto demonstrations, Sudi called for a truce saying he insulted Uhuru’s mother and the President also responded by calling him an idiot.

“That discussion that brought a lot of heat has ended because the President spoke.”

“I have also talked to Ng’eno and he agreed that it is a draw so we will not continue.”

Uhuru called Sudi and Johana Ng’eno idiots and said they should go insult their mothers and leave his mother alone.

This is after the two went ham on the First Family, insulting Mama Ngina Kenyatta with unprintable adjectives.

“If you happen to meet those idiots, tell them to go insult their mothers and leave mine alone.”

“I do not want to speak with anger because this country must remain united.”

“I have no problem leaving once my term expires but for now I want to focus on development because that is all that will matter,” Kenyatta said in vernacular.

