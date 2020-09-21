Monday September 21, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga toured Kisumu yesterday ahead of Deputy President William Ruto’s planned visit.

Raila arrived at Kisumu Central ODM office where he addressed party delegates and was welcomed by a multitude of people in an area historically known as his backyard.

Ruto is reported to be planning a visit to the lakeside city with Nyanza Youth Movement for Ruto 2022 confirming that he will make the tour in a few days to come.

The ODM party leader, while addressing residents of Kisumu, highlighted how the rehabilitated of Metre Gauge Railway and the Port of Kisumu will bring development to the region.

“We will be able to export goods to Mwanza, Musoma, Bukoba and Port Bell, which will then be supplied to Rwanda, Burundi and DR Congo.”

“We are also bringing a special economic zone here which is going to bring a lot of industries around Kisumu.”

“We are also going to create a corridor from Mombasa, Athi River, Naivasha and Kisumu,” stated Raila.

According to Raila, the move will create a number of jobs in the region which will, in turn, lift the livelihoods of people.

The former Prime Minister used the opportunity to attack Ruto for branding himself a hustler and waging war on political dynasties.

“Kenya is much more than the hustler nation, the founding father of the nation was a peasant and as he worked as a metre reader in Nairobi and so is my father, Jaramogi Odinga, whose father was also a hustler peasant.”

“Sacho in Baringo is a very simple village where people are poor, but Moi rose to become a President, Kibaki was also from a poor background but became the Head of State,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST