Tuesday September 15, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto is on the spotlight for trying to save Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, from arrest last Friday.

According to intelligence sources, police are investigating how three Presidential Escort Officers found their way to Sudi’s homestead.

The three had dropped the DP off at his Sugoi home before driving to Sudi’s house in an attempt to save the MP.

Police managed to arrest Siengo and Dida at the homestead with two loaded guns.

However, CI Ekiru fled, probably with the MP, and left his firearm behind.

Detectives are now asking themselves if the DP was aware of the mission his three bodyguards were undertaking in the dead of night.

Or worse, could Ruto have ordered his highly trained military men to save Sudi?

Sudi presented himself to Kapseret Police Station on Sunday and he was arraigned in court on Monday and detained for two days awaiting his bail ruling on Wednesday.

