Monday September 28, 2020 – Sirisia MP, John Walukhe, and his co-accused, Grace Wakhungu, have been granted bail after being convicted in the Ksh313 million maize scandal.

Waluke and Wakhungu were granted Ksh10 million and Ksh20 million cash bail respectively pending an appeal in the graft case against them.

The two were ordered to deposit their passports with the court by Justice John Onyiego and were further barred from leaving the country without the court’s permission.

The MP and the former General Manager at Kenya Re and later Consolidated Bank will be reporting to the High Court’s deputy register once a month.

Waluke was also granted an option of Ksh. 20 Million bond or surety of a similar amount while Wakhungu was granted a Ksh. 30 Million bond.

The case is set to be mentioned on Wednesday.

With the constitution stating that an MP stands to lose his seat after serving six months in jail, Onyiego noted there will be no special treatment for Waluke.

“What matters is equal treatment regardless of social status.”

“I’m not convinced that Waluke being aged 59 is sufficient grounds to grant bail.”

“At age 59, he is an active person in my view,” said Onyiego.

