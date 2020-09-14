Monday, 14 September 2020 – Former Kibwezi West MP, Kalembe Ndile, has excited Netizens after he was recorded sanitizing his hands with an expensive mzinga, claiming that the contents in there were 100 percent effective in the fight against coronavirus.

Kalembe, a school drop-out and a reformed highway robber, admired the expensive mzinga and tapped it several times, bragging how he has graduated from cheap drinks like KC to expensive whiskeys that big men like Atwoli and Murathe drink.

After he was done with his funny stunt that left his friends in stitches, he opened the bottle and they shared the expensive drink together.

This is just funny.

Watch video.

