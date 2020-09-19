Saturday September 19, 2020 – Former Kiambu Governor, Ferdinand Waititu’s dark past has come back to haunt him after he was embroiled in a new multi-million land scam.

The scam has seen him pay Ksh 1 million as a fine for trespassing.

He was accused of selling 10 acres of land to over 190 people along Kangundo Road, Nairobi, when he was still a Member of Parliament.

However, he defended himself against the accusations but directed his lawyers not to appear or defend the case.

The land mentioned in the case belonged to a real estate company.

The firm was ordered to recover the land alongside crucial documents from Waititu.

“I am satisfied that the plaintiff had proved its claim against the defendants and it is entitled to the prayers sought in the plaint.”

“The defendants shall vacate within 90 days failure to which the plaintiff is at liberty to apply for eviction orders,” the judge ruled.

Waititu was further accused of invading the land after the real estate company purchased it from a private firm at approximately Ksh 30 million.

He was also alleged to have issued threats and intimidated the real estate company.

However, he defended himself by accusing the private firm of selling the land to the real estate company behind his back.

Waititu claimed to have purchased it at Ksh 15 million.

“After I paid a 10% deposit, we verbally agreed that I could move in and subdivide the land for sale to raise the balance of the purchase price,” he argued.

On Tuesday, February 18th, a widow also accused him of invoking the name of President Uhuru Kenyatta to grab her 9 acre piece of land.

Waititu argued that the land was reclaimed as parcels that had been grabbed in Lari and other parts of Kiambu.

Waititu is also facing a graft case for allegedly embezzling Ksh 588 million taxpayers’ money that saw him impeached as a Governor.

He has since taken a laid back approach to politics after his woes escalated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST