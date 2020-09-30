Wednesday, 30 September 2020-Nyandarua is one of the places where the Jubilee Government received massive support in last year’s election but despite residents voting overwhelmingly to protect the so-called ‘Uthamaki’, the area is still lagging in terms of development.

Most parts of Nyandarua County have inaccessible roads and despite residents holding frequent protests hoping that their cries will be heard by the Government, the roads are still in a mess.

In these photos, that have taken social media by storm, some residents were captured on camera joining hands to transport a body of a deceased to the burial site, after the car that they had hired stalled.

These are the same people who woke up very early in the morning to vote for the Jubilee Government.

