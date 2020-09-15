Tuesday, 15 September 2020 – Despite voting for the Jubilee Government two times to protect the so called ‘Uthamaki’, residents of Nyandarua are suffering like dogs.

Photos of a sick elderly man being ferried to hospital using a wheelbarrow have surfaced online and left Kenyans fuming.

The villagers were forced to transport the man using a wheelbarrow because the roads in the area are in a bad state.

According to unconfirmed reports, the man died on his way to hospital.

