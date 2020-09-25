Friday September 25, 2020 – As the country continues to grapple with the economic meltdown brought by the Coronavirus pandemic, details have emerged about the sorry state of the US International University-Africa based in Kenya.

According to renowned blogger and social media activist, Robert Alai, the onetime academic powerhouse is now an empty shell thanks to corruption and mismanagement at the university by little known Vice Chancellor, Prof Tiyambe Zeleza.

According to Alai, the University which is based in Nairobi cannot even pay salaries to lecturers and workers who have since taken the university to court over nonpayment of salaries.

When contacted, Prof Zeleza, who is a Malawian national refused to comment on the issue.

“Basically USIU is DEAD.”

“Completely dead.”

“The looting of the university has killed it and Covid-19 is now being blamed.”

“Looted mbaya by Prof. Zeleza.”

“Faculty took the university to court because they can’t even get basic allowances.”

“I spoke out and faculty doubted me,” Alai stated.

