Monday September 14, 2020 – Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has sensationally claimed that his life is in danger.

Speaking during an interview with the media, Malala noted that police officers with sniper rifles had been trailing him with an intention of assassinating him.

He disclosed that five officers had been assigned to trail him.

“I have information from credible sources that the officers were allocated snipper rifles – the semi-automatic types which have a range of upto 800 metres.”

“Why would officers need such high-tech guns to trail me, so yes I know my life is in danger,” he stated.

Malala added that he had information on the officers and the meetings they had held with a senior official.

Noting that an imminent threat lay on his life, the Senator stated that he had written to relevant Government officials over the matter.

“I have written to the Inspector General of Police, Nairobi and Kakamega Police Commandants, Speaker of the Senate, the Cabinet Secretary in the Interior Ministry and the Attorney General with the evidence I have,” he disclosed.

“Are you waiting for me to die before I get extra security?” he responded upon speaking to the Kakamega Police Commandant who he said stated that there was no request to give additional security to the Senator.

Further, the Kakamega Senator disclosed details of his arrest on August 2020 after vehemently opposing President Uhuru Kenyatta’s revenue sharing formula.

He relived the moments he was in police custody noting that he suspected a sinister plan with the officers insisting that he must eat the food they supplied to him while in custody.

“The officers kept telling me to eat, but I refused. I told them I would rather die than eat their food,” he stated.

The Senator narrated that he offered the officers the food and water, which they had insisted that he eats, and they declined to consume it.

Malala was arrested after hours of a standoff with detectives at his Kitengela home.

He claimed that a secret squad code-named ‘Bravo Zulu Yankee’ has been formed to monitor his movement.

He was later released on August 18th after spending the night in jail at the Mumias Police Station.

