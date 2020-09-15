Tuesday September 15, 2020 – Exiled lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has landed in trouble yet again with the Kenyatta family.

This is after he revealed that he had been served with a libel notice by some members of the Kenyatta family.

In a statement drafted by his legal counsel, KWM Lawyers based in Ontario. Canada, he acknowledge receipt of an email from Martin Gitonga of Gitonga Advocates LLP, on behalf of 5 plaintiffs, accusing him of defamatory allegations

Miguna has been vocal since Dennis Okari’s Covid Millionaires expose, calling for the relevant agencies involved in the investigations to ensure that justice is served on parties that are mentioned as suspects in the multi-billion scandal, if found to be guilty.

A section of the vocal lawyer’s response reads as follows.

“Your email dated September 14, 2020, is acknowledged. Before I respond to any purported defamatory allegations you have advanced, frivolously, I demand the following:

“First, that you must comply strictly with the service provisions in the Defamation Act and Civil Procedure Rules with respect to libel notices.

“Second, that you must particularise each and every alleged offending word or statement, explain their ordinary meanings and demonstrate the purported defamatory meanings(s) on each intended plaintiff,”

In his demand, Miguna highlighted that since he cannot enter Kenya due to a red alert issued against him and a vandalized Kenyan passport, legal action against him would have to be made in Canada.

“You are required to commence any legal action against me in the jurisdiction of the Province of Ontario, Canada, so that I can exercise my right to full answer and defence as prescribed by law,” reads and excerpt from his response.

He went on to highlight that the ongoing parliamentary proceedings and criminal investigations being carried out by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the DCI regarding the KeMSA scandal were all in the public domain.

In his argument, the exiled lawyer said that the names of the President’s kin mentioned as persons of interest in the investigations were all available to the public.

He capped off his fiery response by claiming that once they satisfied his 3 demands, he will provide irrefutable evidence linking President Uhuru’s Government to wanton corruption and looting of public funds.

“Please note that this response does not constitute a waiver of my rights to be served, personally, with any libel notice, as stipulated by law, which rights are hereby asserted,” reads a section of the letter.

See the letters below











The Kenyan DAILY POST