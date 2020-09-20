Sunday September 20, 2020 – Jubilee Party Vice Chairman, David Murathe, has once again said Mt Kenya region will not support Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022.

In an exclusive interview with a local daily on Sunday, Murathe, who is a close confidante of President Uhuru Kenyatta said the region will rally behind ODM party leader, Raila Odinga’s bid in 2022.

Murathe said Ruto should forget ascending to the top seat because it is not a preserve of two communities.

He made these remarks as he sought to debunk the narrative that Mt Kenya cannot back a candidate outside the region to occupy State House.

“The hegemony of Kikuyus and Kalenjins leading this country is like a game of ping-pong.”

“It is like table tennis.”

“We must break this jinx.”

“Other communities also have a right to ascend to the leadership of this country,” Murathe said.

Raila has not publicly declared his intention to go for the top seat but his troops, including his brother, Dr Oburu Oginga, maintain that he will be on the ballot.

The Kenyan DAILY POST