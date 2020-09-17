Thursday September 17, 2020 – A key ally of Deputy President William Ruto has told President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime off over political incarcerations and has reminded him that he was conceived in prison while his father was in Kapenguria.

Uhuru was born in 1961, the same year his father was released from detention in Lokitaung Detention Camp in Turkana County.

Speaking to the media in Nairobi, Don Bosco Gichana, a convicted money launderer, wondered why Uhuru is punishing Kenyans and he was conceived in a prison.

Gichana served five years in a Tanzanian prison after pleading guilty to money laundering in 2013.

He was released in October 2018.

Here is what he told Uhuru in a video that has since gone viral.

The Kenyan DAILY POST