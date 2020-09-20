Sunday September 20, 2020 – Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho has revealed plans by the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta to issue Identification Cards to six-year-olds under the Huduma Number programme.

The cards will be known as Minor’s Huduma Card with the Government set to distribute the Huduma Smart Cards under the National Integrated Identity Management System (NIIMS) programme ahead of 2022.

Kibicho noted that children will be given a number at birth which will be used to register them for the Minor’s Huduma Card when they attain the age of six.

“When you are born you get a birth notification, after which a birth certificate with a number is generated.”

“Then at the age of six; you go to school where the Ministry of Education will want to register you under the National Education Management Information System (Nemis) and give you a Nemis Number,” he explained.

He added that the cards are issued to six-year-olds because a child’s facial biometrics are already well formed, and can therefore be captured.

The cards will contain a child’s unique identifier which will be a number, and will be capped at below 18-years.

Children born after the rollout will receive a unique number at birth that will be used in school registration, registering for a Minor’s Card and applying for a National Identify Card.

To access Government services, foreigners and refugees will be given different Huduma cards under the programme.

Children aged above six years registered for the Huduma Number back in 2019 using only their birth certificates and fingerprints.

The Kenyan DAILY POST