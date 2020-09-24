Thursday September 24, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has instructed Inspector General of Police, Hillary Mutyambai to take action against police officers who were found at the home of Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi.

The three police officers who were attached to Deputy President William Ruto’s security were found at Sudi‘s home under unclear circumstances.

The police officers, Chief Inspector Amos Ekiru and Constables Issack Dida and Simon Siengo, have now been withdrawn from the DP’s security detail and transferred to various parts of the country.

Chief Inspector Ekiru has been transferred to Bondo while constables Dida and Siengo have been moved to Mandera and Homa Bay respectively.

The officers had been accused of helping the legislator evade arrest and also injuring a fellow officer during the dramatic night.

The venomous lawmaker later surrendered to the police and has been formally charged in court for incitement offenses.

The Kenyan DAILY POST