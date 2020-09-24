Thursday September 24, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta pulled a first one on Kenyans yesterday after he declared that his party, Jubilee, will not field a candidate in the upcoming Msambweni by-election.

Through the party’s Secretary General, Raphael Tuju, Uhuru instead said Jubilee will back the candidate that will be fronted by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM.

Uhuru’s decision caught many by surprise, including Deputy President William Ruto, who was looking forward to using the by-election as a launch pad for his 2022 Presidential bid.

But according to Tuju, Uhuru’s decision not to participate was informed by the recent advisory by the Chief Justice that Parliament should be dissolved.

Besides, the party also considered the cooperation between Jubilee and ODM in Parliament.

“Given that this was an ODM seat, the decision has been made that Jubilee will not field a candidate in the interest of the bigger picture,” reads an excerpt from the statement.

The Kenyan DAILY POST