Tuesday September 22, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta rewarded Kwale Governor Sam Mvurya with Ksh150 million, after the Governor’s projects impressed him.

The Head of State spoke during a development tour in Mombasa and Kwale Counties, where he inspected projects alongside Mvurya and his Mombasa counterpart, Ali Hassan Joho.

Kinango Teacher’s College in Kwale caught the President’s attention and he was quick to shower praises on Mvurya.

“Your Governor’s development record stands out.”

“I am impressed with the work he has undertaken to ensure the county’s growth.”

“I am pleased with how he is constructing this college as it will not only aid Mombasa, Kwale and Kilifi residents but all Kenyans in general.”

“I do not have much to add to what he has already done.”

“All I can do is reward him with Ksh50 million this year to complete this school.”

“In next year’s budget, I will add him Ksh100 million,” Uhuru stated.

He added that the school will contribute to the growth of Kenya’s economy.

According to Mvurya, who is serving his second and last term as Kwale Governor, the institution will host over 1,200 students per year.

