Thursday, September 24, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has shared his opinion today about the advice he received from Chief Justice David Maraga to dissolve Parliament after it failed to enact the Two Third Gender rule.

On Monday, Maraga advised the Head of State to dissolve Parliament because it has failed in implementing the Two Third Gender rule as stipulated in the constitution.

Speaking at Moi Barracks in Eldoret County on Thursday, Uhuru refuted the allegations that his Government has ignored women and insisted that his administration was fully focused on empowering them.

“I have noted that several female soldiers completed their training alongside their male counterparts.”

“This demonstrates that my administration is working to empower the womenfolk,”

“It is another manifestation that we strive to ensure equal opportunity for all.”

“It is important that these women, while working alongside men, find meaning and purpose for their work,” Uhuru said.

This may be a good indication that President Uhuru Kenyatta will not dissolve Parliament as instructed by CJ.

The Kenyan DAILY POST