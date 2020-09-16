Wednesday September 16, 2020 – The diplomatic tiff between Kenya and Tanzania following President Uhuru Kenyatta’s decision to exclude Tanzanians from visiting Kenya due to Covid19, and President John Pombe Magufuli retaliating by banning Kenya flights to Tanzania, is finally over.

This is after Kenya added Tanzanian citizens to the list of foreign nationals exempted from the mandatory 14-day Covid-19 quarantine upon arrival in Kenya.

Following the announcement on Tuesday, Tanzania joins 146 other nations whose citizens will now be allowed to travel to Kenya without having to undergo mandatory quarantine, a preventative measure against a resurgence of imported Covid-19 cases.

Earlier in the day, Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) Director General, Gilbert Kibe, revealed that Tanzania had turned down Kenya’s efforts to end the diplomatic row between the 2 nations.

The East African nation was swift in banning all Kenyan airlines from flying into the country following the decision, opening up the market for competitors such as RwandAir.

Other African nations on the list are Botswana, Burundi, Cameroon, Djibouti, Egypt, Eritrea, Gambia, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Lesotho, Liberia, Libya, Madagascar, Malawi, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, New Guinea, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Africa, South Sudan, Tunisia, Uganda and Zambia.

Notably, Tanzania, Sierra Leone, Ghana and Nigeria, were not included in the last list which was released on August 19th.

At the time, the list included 130 countries including all East African countries with the exception of Tanzania.

The latest announcement is in line with Kenya’s move to ease restrictions and containment measures that had been put in place to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

Amid mounting pressure to kick-start the country’s ailing economy, President Kenyatta announced the resumption of international flights from August 1st.

The Kenyan DAILY POST