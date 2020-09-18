Friday September 18, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and Education Cabinet Secretary, Professor George Magoha, made a surprise visit to a workshop in Umoja, Nairobi, yesterday as the Government grapples with the idea of reopening schools after flattening the Covid19 curve.

This came after the Government allocated Ksh1.9 billion for the purchase of locally assembled desks to both public primary and secondary schools.

The President was also accompanied by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho in the impromptu visit.

During the visit, Uhuru explained why the Government tender to purchase the desks was not awarded to big companies but to Jua Kali artisans.

“After the Kazi Mtaani program, we have said instead of school desks being made by big companies, we give our youth the opportunity to exercise their skills.”

“We believe in individuals earning from their sweat and hence we decided to give our skilled youth the opportunity to earn decent livelihoods,” he noted.

The Government allocated Ksh1.9 billion under the Economic Stimulus Programme for the furniture upgrade which targets Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and local artisans.

Magoha warned stakeholders against engaging in corruption with regard to the supply of 622,357 desks, lockers, and chairs to schools ahead of school resumption.

The design prototypes and technical specifications for the desks were availed to all County Commissioners, Deputy County Commissioners and County Directors of Education.

An education stakeholders’ meeting slated for Friday, September 25th will decide on the exact date of schools reopening.

The Kenyan DAILY POST