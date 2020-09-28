Monday, September 28, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has instructed Inspector General of Police, Hillary Mutyambai, to erect roadblocks along Muthaiga Road, Nairobi, and ban all hustlers from visiting the affluent estate.

Muthaiga Road stretches from Thika Road all the way to the Limuru Road roundabout and is the main shortcut if you are on Thika Road and you are visiting Kiambu County especially, Gertrude’s Hospital, United Nations offices in Gigiri, Ruaka and Banana.

Among influential Kenyans who live in Muthaiga include former President Mwai Kibaki, former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta, Equity CEO, James Mwangi, former Nairobi Governor, Jimmy Wanjigi, Dr Evans Kidero, former Central Bank Governor, Prof Njuguna Ndungu, and high profile diplomats and expatriates.

On Tuesday last week, private car owners and Boda Boda riders were harassed by police officers and most of them were turned away.

Here are some comments from Kenyans who were harassed in Muthaiga.

“How were roads blocked in muthaiga? Even if it’s for security reasons, that’s a main rd and it forces people to take a major detour to get to their destination. NMS should look into it,” Samson Kizito.

“Private Motorcycle is not boda boda and should not be bothered, is this an initiative by the Muthaiga Residents Association and Paid off Kenya Police to block the road , rights of Kenyans are being infringed,” M3route.

“So how do Muthaiga “powerful residents” expect one to access Gertrude’s Hospital with those STUPID fucking nonsensical roadblocks? Useless creatures those,” Wa Daddy.

“It’s ingrained in people’s minds that black is bad… Back here motorcycles are not allowed on muthaiga road coz they pose a security threat. That happening while politicians in V8s are the real gangsters! #Kenya,” Stephen Kungu.

The Kenyan DAILY POST