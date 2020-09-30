Wednesday, September 30, 2020 – The future of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), now hangs in the balance, after Garissa Senator, Yusuf Haji, was admitted at the Aga Khan Hospital, Nairobi, after undergoing surgery on Tuesday evening.

Haji, who is the BBI committee co-chairman, was flown from Garissa to Nairobi for the emergency operation that lasted for over five hours.

Speaker Ken Lusaka indeed confirmed that Haji, who is also the Senate Security and Foreign Relations Committee Chairman, was hospitalized.

The Speaker made the announcement while adjourning the Senate.

“Let us pray for his quick recovery,” Lusaka stated.

It was reported that Haji slipped and dislocated his hip at his home in Garissa.

The Garissa Senator was set to present the BBI report to President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga at the end of September 2020.

The Kenyan DAILY POST