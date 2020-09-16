Wednesday September 16, 2020 – The Senate has endorsed President Kenyatta’s push for an additional Sh50 billion in funding to Counties to help break the stalemate on the third basis of sharing revenue.

Uhuru and ODM leader, Raila Odinga, had to dangle the Sh50 billion carrot to bring Senators on board to supporting their controversial revenue sharing formula which had divided the Senate right in the middle.

The decision was endorsed on Tuesday during an informal meeting of all Senators, known as the Speaker’s Kamukunji, just hours after the President hosted the House leadership at State House and gave the pledge.

Should Uhuru and Raila’s promise stand, the allocation to counties will rise to Sh366.5 billion in the 2021/22 financial year, a figure that is way above the projections of the National Treasury.

This marks the end of the stalemate and sets the stage for the release of funds whose disbursement had been halted by lack of a legal regime.

A source who attended the Kamukunji said Senators agreed that no one would lose out.

“We had requested for less, but we got something bigger.”

“We’re happy and ready to deal should the Government provide the funds,” said a Senator who did not want to be named for fear of antagonizing his colleagues.

The Kenyan DAILY POST