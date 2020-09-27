Sunday September 27, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has landed in deep trouble after he fervently attacked President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader, Raila Odinga, and their BBI.

Taking to social media on Saturday evening, the DP slammed the pro-BBI brigade led by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga stating that the “threats, blackmail, intimidation and insults, which we (Ruto’s team) have been treated to for the last two years is the language of tyrants, despots and dictators”.

“Tribe has been hijacked by tribal lords/chiefs to benefit themselves and their families to the detriment of Hustlers and their children.”

“And enough is enough.”

“The hustlers, as a minimum, want a new conversation about jobs for the ordinary.

“We want a discourse on real jobs for millions of kenyans not four or five positions for tribal chiefs.”

“Jobs for ordinary citizens.

“How many jobs? In which sectors? And when? Is very urgent.”

“Positions can wait,” said Ruto.

Kenyans responded swiftly with many putting him to task and pointing out that after more than 8 years in power, Ruto has suddenly realized that Kenyans are poor and deserve jobs at the end of Jubilee’s reign.

The tackles came in thick and fast with many pointing out that the DP is not the right person to talk about creating jobs for millions of jobless youth, having been the second in command for more than 8 years and having promised to create jobs since 2013 with nothing to show for it.

Others found it amusing that the DP, who has been referring to his perceived opponents in derogatory terms, is now demanding for decent conversations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST