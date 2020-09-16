Wednesday September 16, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has warned President Uhuru Kenyatta and his buddy, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, to stop using threats, blackmail and intimidation to frustrate his 2022 Presidential bid.

Speaking yesterday, Ruto termed threats, blackmail and intimidation as languages of cowards who do not believe in democracy.

“Threats, blackmail and intimidations are languages of cowards and conmen and people who do not believe in democracy and the rule of law,” stated Ruto.

“Sijui kama tunaelewana… so iyo maneno tuwachane naye, tushirikiane watu, tuamue vile tunataka kwenda mbele kama wakenya in a democratic manner,” he added.

The DP has alleged that the deep state (or the system) is planning to rig his victory in 2022 and dared them to go ahead, saying God is on his side.

“I want to dare them.”

“We are waiting for the so-called deep state to make its move.”

“They have the system but we have God, so don’t worry about the deep state,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST