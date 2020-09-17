Thursday September 17, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta have agreed to pass the resolutions of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) through Parliament instead of through a referendum

According to multiple sources, Uhuru said that he doesn’t want the country to go for a referendum because it will ruin his Big Four agenda for Kenya.

Uhuru told Raila Odinga that since he has limited time as President, he doesn’t want the country to be in campaign mode because it will ruin his 10-year legacy.

The two agreed to set aside Sh 7 billion to ensure BBI is passed through Parliament.

The Sh 7 billion will be used to cater to MPs’ gratuity token with each MP expected to go home with Sh 20 million each if they agree to adopt the BBI report.

The other reason why Uhuru and Raila agreed to use Parliament to pass the BBI is that the National Intelligence Service (NIS) has warned them that they will lose badly if they try to hold a referendum because Deputy President William Ruto and his followers have managed to convince Kenyans to oppose the BBI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST