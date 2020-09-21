Monday, September 21, 2020 – Kenyan tycoon, Chris Kirubi, has for the first time shared details of his only son, Robert Kirubi, who chose to chart his own path instead of working for his billionaire father.

In an interview on Churchill Show, the industrialist revealed that Robert isaninternational corporate executive currently working with DHL in Brussels Belgium as the Head of Global Customer Programs at DHL Service Logistics.

“My daughter is here in Kenya and is the MD of my factory, Haco Industries.”

“My son is in Brussels, he works for DHL.

“I think they pay him so much money he refused to work for me but it’s good he has also accumulated a lot of experience,” the billionaire explained.

The younger Kirubi also keeps a low profile, unlike his father who is known to flaunt his lavish lifestyle on social media.

Robert holds a bachelor of science degree from Northeastern University based in Boston, USA.

Before flying out to the US, he attended the prestigious St.Marys School where his classmates included President Uhuru and award-winning journalist, Jeff Koinange.

The Kenyan DAILY POST