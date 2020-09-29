Tuesday, September 29, 2020-Two MPs, who are members of the National Assembly Security Committee, have asked the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), to arrest Deputy President William Ruto’s allies for alleging there is a plot to rig the 2022 presidential poll using Huduma Namba data.

Addressing the press on Tuesday, Wajir East MP, Fatuma Gedi, and Kiambaa MP, Paul Koinange, urged the DCI to summon the politicians who said the 2022 election will be rigged.

“We want to condemn the inciting utterances made by some members of the so-called Tanga Tanga brigade over the weekend against Huduma Namba by giving distorted information thereby threatening our social security,” Koinange said.

The MP also cautioned that those spreading rumours about a state-owned project to interfere with the outcome of 2022 polls were merely seeking to elicit political emotions.

“If Huduma Namba is bad, why did they register for it?” he posed.

Gedi on his part asked the Deputy President to call to order his troops who are misleading Kenyans.

“If the DP Ruto is not happy with the government, let him leave,” she remarked.

A section of leaders allied to DP Ruto had last week claimed that there is a plot to rig the 2022 Presidential Election using the Huduma Namba database.

In particular, the leaders led by Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika had claimed that a foreigner had been hired, and was already in the country to manipulate the data, as part of a wider plot to rig the 2022 General Elections.

