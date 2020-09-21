Monday September 21, 2020 – Teachers Service Commission (TSC) boss, Nancy Macharia, has ordered teachers to report back to their work stations by Monday September 28th ahead of the national reopening of primary and secondary schools.

In a joint press conference with Education Cabinet Secretary, Prof George Magoha, on Monday, Macharia said teachers who are already set to go back to school can do so anytime from today but the official deadline will be on Monday next week.

Magoha clarified that the dates for reopening schools was yet to be announced but indicated that it was likely to be soon.

“We have asked teachers to start reporting to schools even from today some are at work.”

“The official deadline is Monday September 28th.”

“They will be preparing the schools to be reopened soon but we have not yet opened the schools.”

“The dates will be announced by the government machinery soon,” Magoha said.

All schools in the country have stayed closed since March after the first case of the Covid19 global pandemic was announced in the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST