Tuesday, 29 September 2020-Anerlisa Muigai, the daughter of Keroche CEO, Tabitha Karanja, has raised eyebrows after a latest post on her Instagram stories.

Anerlisa is very popular on Instagram and fans monitor every move that she makes.

Recently, she caused murmurs after she deleted all the photos that she had taken with her Tanzanian celebrity husband, Benpol, and unfollowed him.

However, it later emerged that she was just pulling stunts.

Anerlisa has once again left fans wondering whether she is okay after she made a disturbing post on her Instagram stories.

The sexy heiress simply said she is fed up and considering the drama that is surrounding her family following the death of her sister, Tecra, who died in the hands of a beach boy, Netizens can only guess what is disturbing her.

Anerlisa has also not been successful in matters to do with love.

She has in the past dated bad boys who ended up disappointing her after showering her with fake love.

Of late, she has not been displaying PDAs with her husband Ben Pol amid rumours of a troubled marriage and that’s why her latest disturbing post cannot be taken lightly.

This is what she posted on her Instagram stories.

The Kenyan DAILY POST