Tuesday, September 29, 2020 – Tottenham Hotspur host London rivals, Chelsea, tonight for their Carabao Cup fourth round clash.

Both teams had a disappointing weekend with Chelsea battling from 3-0 down to secure a point against West Brom while Spurs were held to a 1-1 draw against Newcastle United.

Head to Head

The Blues have wonthe last four meetings between these two sides across all competitions, including the most recent EFL Cup clash and their only previous visit to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Also, Chelsea are looking to win back-to-back away games at Spurs for the first time since 2005.

Tonight’s clash will be their 11th League Cup meeting in total, with Chelsea edging the head-to-head record five wins to three in this competition.

Possible starting line ups

Tottenham: Hart, Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon; Ndombele, Fernandes, Bergwijn, Alli, Sessegnon, Lucas

Chelsea: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Tomori, Zouma, Chilwell, Barkley, Jorginho, Hudson-Odoi, Havertz, Mount, Giroud

Prediction: Tottenham 1-2 Chelsea

While the outcome of this match will depend on the teams both managers will select, Chelsea’s squad depth will be handy and we reckon Lampard will pick another victory against his former boss.

See more tips below and play responsibly.

