Thursday, 24 September 2020 – Celebrity fitness trainer, Frankie, is madly in love with socialite Corazon Kwamboka.

Frankie settled for Corazon Kwamboka and impregnated her after he parted ways with his nagging baby mama, Maureen Waititu.

Kwamboka and Frankie are busy serving Netizens couple goals as Maureen Waititu continues ranting on social media and painting Frankie as a deadbeat dad.

In this latest video that the celebrity couple shared, they were seen goofing around like teenagers who are hot in love.

Frankie and his new baby mama, who is a retired sex peddler, were sharing a light moment and from the look of things, their love is blossoming each day.

This video may give jilted Maureen Waititu sleepless nights.

