Sunday, September 20, 2020 – This photo of Raila Odinga’s mean-looking, Israel-trained bodyguard has left tongues wagging.

From the photo taken when Raila visited KNUT Secretary-General, Mr. Wilson Sossion, at his home in Bomet, on Saturday, the former KDF Commando is seen going about his duties with minimal fuss.

However, the fact that he didn’t bother to wear a face mask while the former Prime Minister and other leaders were all wearing face masks has left people talking.

Netizens are joking that maybe the bodyguard thinks he’s too tough for the deadly virus.

See the photo below.





The Kenyan DAILY POST