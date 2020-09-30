Wednesday, 30 September 2020 – Former NTV reporter, Lolani Kalu, has left Kenyans in shock after he disclosed that he is struggling with life in the village and begged for financial help from well-wishers.

Speaking in an interview with a local site, the talented Swahili reporter disclosed that trouble started after he was conned Ksh 2 million by a rogue contractor that he had hired to oversee construction of his house at Njiiru area along Kangundo Road.

The contractor disappeared with the money, leaving him in a financial distress.

He tried to pursue the contractor for four years so that he could recover his money but his efforts bore no fruits.

“A general contractor, who was building my house in Nairobi in 2017 made away with my Ksh2 million.”

“That was a huge chunk of my personal savings.”

“My attempts to trace him bore no fruit, and his cell phone line was not going through.”

“After unsuccessfully trying to recover my money from him for years, I gave up,” the 55 year old father of four said.

Kalu also exhausted his savings taking care of his late father who died last year.

His 89 year old mother is also sick and besides taking care of his sick mother, his wife, children and other members of his extended family depend on him.

“In late 2018, I left Nairobi for Kaloleni, Kilifi County to look after my sick father.”

“Armed with little money, I settled his hospital bills.”

“Unfortunately, he died in October 2019.”

“With a wife, school-going children, mother and extended family to look after, I couldn’t survive the financial hemorrhage.”

“Now, my mother is also ailing, and I am still the one to foot her medical bills.”

“By now you know that I was sacked from NTV in 2017, and without a regular income being credited to my [bank] account, even paying for her medication is a struggle,” Kalu said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST