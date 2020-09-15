Tuesday September 15, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto is taking over former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s bases, something that has unsettled the ODM party.

The DP is planning a charm offensive against ODM leader, Raila Odinga’s stronghold of Kisumu and Migori Counties.

The Kisumu tour is tentatively scheduled for next week and preparations for the rally began in earnest on Monday with a visit by a delegation of select people from Siaya, Kibra and Kisumu.

The delegation was led by Eliud Owalo who announced his decision to join the Ruto 2022 presidential camp.

Owallo ditched Musalia Mudavadi’s ANC last month.

“We will take Ruto everywhere in Nyanza and I can assure you he will get votes when elections are held,” Owalo said.

While in Kisumu, Ruto plans to grace church functions and to dish out goodies to the youth and women.

In Migori, he plans to visit areas where he has enjoyed some support and also show support for embattled Governor Okoth Obado who is facing various charges ranging from murder to corruption.

ODM has asked its 42 MCAs to impeach Obado after he was charged with graft and barred from office.

Kuria West MP, Mathias Robi, said on Monday that ‘the region is demanding for DP Ruto and they have told him that they want him in Nyanza.

“The 2022 elections will be defined not by tribal-based politics but the haves and the have nots.”

“People in Migori are unhappy with the way the Governor is being frustrated by ODM and that is why they are asking for a meeting with Ruto,” Robi stated.

In what is shaping up to be a game of numbers, Ruto has focused his attention strategically at four regions that have traditionally voted for Raila.

Coast, Nyanza, Nairobi, and Western are on Ruto’s radar while on the other hand, he is attempting to make inroads in Mt Kenya.

